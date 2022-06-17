Contact Troubleshooters
Churchill Downs Incorporated closes sale of 115.7 acres of land by Calder Casino

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced Friday that is has closed on the sale of 115.7...
Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced Friday that is has closed on the sale of 115.7 acres of excess land near Calder Casino.(Churchill Downs Incorporated)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced Friday that is has closed on the sale of 115.7 acres of excess land near Calder Casino for $291 million to Link Logistics.

CDI is planning to use the proceeds of the sale to purchase property as part of the Peninsula Pacific Gaming acquisition and to invest in other replacement properties, according to the release.

CDI now has ownerships of approximately 54 acres of land where the Calder Casino sits. The company may sell 15 to 20 acres of land along NW 27th Avenue in the Miami Gardens area in the future for retail development.

