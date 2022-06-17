Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Community Grocery Store coming to Smoketown; LACE and LCG host celebration

Louisville Association for Community Economics (LACE), plans to build a cooperative grocery store by the end of next year.
LACE and the Louisville Community Grocery are using their one acre land grant to work to bring a cooperative grocery store to the Smoketown Neighborhood.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nonprofit the Louisville Association for Community Economics, also known as LACE and the Louisville Community Grocery are using their one acre land grant to work to bring a cooperative grocery store to the Smoketown Neighborhood.

The property is located at Preston and Finzer Streets. The Community Foundation of Louisville announced the decision about the future use of vacant property Wednesday.

A celebration was hosted at the lot Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with vendors, music and community partners.

LACE needs to raise 8.5 million dollars to finish the project. The grocery store should be about 15,000 sq. ft. once its complete.

People who live in Smoketown said they are used to having to walk a long way just to get to the bus to go to a grocery store, then walk with their groceries back to their place.

“Man, when I heard that on the news, I stood up and started clapping. Because it’s needed. It really is, it really is,” Larry Grimes, who lives in Smoketown, said. ”They say it’s a food desert, you know. You have to venture out and get some food, go to the groceries and everything.”

Grimes said he has lived in Smoketown, a neighborhood southeast of the downtown hospital district for years. He said he thinks there is a major need for more healthy food options in his are and said he’s used to feeling locked away from fresh food options.

Hope Forward, a wellness worker who lives in Smoketown said she agrees.

”We receive seniors in the building where we live, walking up the street to get a gallon of milk for five dollars and that’s just not fair,” Forward said. “A lot of them don’t have vehicles to get around, bus options, those aren’t always that has gone up.”

The land, valued at nearly one million dollars, was initially given to the Community Foundation in 2015 by Hillerich & Bradsby Company to enhance the lives of Smoketown residents.

Louisville Association for Community Economics (LACE), plans to establish a cooperative grocery store on the property by the end of next year.

Shares are $150 per household and the public is encouraged to buy a share to become an owner of the grocery store. Discounted share are available. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams
‘I think they want to watch the world burn’: Ky. sec. of state responds to Oldham Co. candidate’s request for recount in 36-point loss
William Devon Thompson, Jr, 31, of Louisville, is charged with six counts of assault and one...
Father of 9-year-old victim in Big Four Bridge shooting arrested, charged with assault
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were...
5 people hurt in Kentucky gas explosion
Andrea “Destiny” Garrett and her daughter have been found and are safe.
Mother and daughter found safe

Latest News

SPECIAL DEALS ONE DAY ONLY ON JUNE 17
Derby Festival Yard Sale featuring one day only deals
Due to the increased demand, the School of Rock Louisville will open a second location this...
School of Rock Louisville to expand with second location
JCPS plans to have all SSO and SSA positions filled by next school year.
JCPS working to hire school safety officers ahead of 2022-23 school year
Community Grocery Store coming to Smoketown; LACE and LCG host celebration
Community Grocery Store coming to Smoketown; LACE and LCG host celebration