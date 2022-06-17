Derby Festival Yard Sale featuring one day only deals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spring cleaning is underway at the Kentucky Derby Festival in preparation for the Festival’s annual Yard Sale.

Held rain or shine, the summer tradition will take place on Friday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Derby Festival office at 1001 South Third St. in Old Louisville, the release said.

The sale will feature discounts on several items, including Derby Festival event t-shirts, Derby Festival Pins, posters from past years, postcards, vintage items and more.

Patrons are encouraged to come early for the best selection and deals.

The Derby Festival Pin Wagon also returns on Friday, showcasing 2022 metal event and corporate pins, as well as plastic pins spanning from 1973-2022, the release said.

Cash and credit cards are accepted for all purchases. Items must be taken upon purchase; no holds.

