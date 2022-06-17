FORECAST: Nice cool-down for the weekend before next week’s heat wave

WEATHER HEADLINES

Severe threat has ended across WAVE Country, rain is exiting

Cooler weekend with lows in the 50s and 60s, lows in the 70s and 80s

Heat wave surges back in next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Cooler, drier air moving in tonight will provide a much-needed break from the heat we’ve had.

Expect lows in the 60s as you wake up on Saturday morning with much lower humidity.

Saturday is easily the pick of the weekend thanks to the sunshine and low humidity. Highs will only top out in the lower 80s!

Need a break from all that air conditioner use? Satuday night’s temperatures will easily drop into the 50s, leading us into a cooler and far more pleasant Sunday morning. What a nice break!

Sunday looks spectacular for the Father’s Day and Juneteenth holidays. We’ll be a touch warmer in the mid 80s, but the humidity will still be low and the sunshine will be plentiful. Enjoy it while you can!

Next week’s heat is no joke. Highs will be in the upper 90s for several days next week with heat index temperatures likely pushing over the 100° mark.

Small storm chances will start to appear late next week, but the heat will easily be the biggest story for a while.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.