FORECAST: Some thunderstorms this morning; cooler weather tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

THUNDERSTORMS: A period of thunderstorms is expected this morning through about midday

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Lots of blue skies and low humidity!

NEXT WEEK: Another long period of very hot/dry weather coming

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A batch of rain/thunderstorms is likely this morning. They will fade by lunch with only a tiny window for a few more to pop up this afternoon.

It will remain humid and even hot until a cold front pushes the drier air this evening. Some nice weather moves in tonight with lows finally back into the 60s!

Saturday is easily the pick of the weekend thanks to low humidity, sunshine, and some cooler (but not necessarily cool) air. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Saturday night will be cooler with lows in the 50s.

We will keep an eye on the next heat wave on track for next week. Daily highs over 98 degrees are likely with very little if any rainfall expected. This means drought conditions will continue to develop.

