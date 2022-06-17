Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Some thunderstorms this morning; cooler weather tonight

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • THUNDERSTORMS: A period of thunderstorms is expected this morning through about midday
  • WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Lots of blue skies and low humidity!
  • NEXT WEEK: Another long period of very hot/dry weather coming

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A batch of rain/thunderstorms is likely this morning. They will fade by lunch with only a tiny window for a few more to pop up this afternoon.

It will remain humid and even hot until a cold front pushes the drier air this evening. Some nice weather moves in tonight with lows finally back into the 60s!

Saturday is easily the pick of the weekend thanks to low humidity, sunshine, and some cooler (but not necessarily cool) air. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Saturday night will be cooler with lows in the 50s.

We will keep an eye on the next heat wave on track for next week. Daily highs over 98 degrees are likely with very little if any rainfall expected. This means drought conditions will continue to develop.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/17 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/17 4AM Update

Most Read

Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams
‘I think they want to watch the world burn’: Ky. sec. of state responds to Oldham Co. candidate’s request for recount in 36-point loss
William Devon Thompson, Jr, 31, of Louisville, is charged with six counts of assault and one...
Father of 9-year-old victim in Big Four Bridge shooting arrested, charged with assault
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Javontae Stewart-Moore, 18, of Louisville, was arrested by June 15, 2022 on complicity to...
Suspect arrested in Shively homicide case
According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were...
5 people hurt in Kentucky gas explosion

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/17 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/17 4AM Update
It’s another muggy night for us with lows only dropping into the 70s overnight.
FORECAST: Temporary relief is on the way
It’s been half a year since tornadoes ripped through parts of Kentucky, demolished buildings...
Mayfield recovery slow six months after tornadoes
While in Mayfield, the governor also awarded Mayfield Electric & Water Systems $15 million for...
Gov. Beshear helps present Mayfield families with keys to new homes on 6-month anniversary of deadly tornadoes