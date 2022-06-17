Former Jeffersontown police officer pleads guilty to drug charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Jeffersontown Police Department officer who was facing a federal drug charge has pleaded guilty.

According to the court documents, Henderson purchased fentanyl and Adderall for his personal use in May 2021.

Peyton Henderson entered a guilty plea this week, agreeing to not work in law enforcement for the next five years.

The charge is a misdemeanor. Henderson agreed to serve a year of probation and pay a $5,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Public Corruption and Civil Rights Task Force.

Henderson quit his job while in the process of being terminated by the Jeffersontown Police Department.

Chief Rick Sanders told WAVE News at the time that he worked with the FBI on the case and hoped Henderson gets the help he needs.

