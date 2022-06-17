Kentucky Derby Museum reopens, names new mini horse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a two-year closure due to COVID-19, Friday was the grand reopening of the Kentucky Derby Museum Stable after its two-year closure due to COVID-19.

During the grand reopening was the first official look at Mighty Aristides, the museum’s new miniature horse and resident Thoroughbred.

His name was selected from public naming contest which received more than 1,200 submissions.

The Kentucky Derby Museum is located at 704 Central Avenue in Louisville and is open Monday through Saturday. More information on the museum here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.