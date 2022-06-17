Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Derby Museum reopens, names new mini horse

On Friday, June 17, 2022, the Kentucky Derby Museum reopened after a two-year closure due to...
On Friday, June 17, 2022, the Kentucky Derby Museum reopened after a two-year closure due to COVID-19. The museum's new mini horse, Mighty Aristides, was introduced to celebrate the museum's grand reopening.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a two-year closure due to COVID-19, Friday was the grand reopening of the Kentucky Derby Museum Stable after its two-year closure due to COVID-19.

During the grand reopening was the first official look at Mighty Aristides, the museum’s new miniature horse and resident Thoroughbred.

His name was selected from public naming contest which received more than 1,200 submissions.

The Kentucky Derby Museum is located at 704 Central Avenue in Louisville and is open Monday through Saturday. More information on the museum here.

