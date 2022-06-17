Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Laredo couple welcomes quadruplets ahead of Father’s Day

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo family will be celebrating Father’s Day with not just one, two or even three but four newborn babies!

On Monday, June 13, the Laredo Medical Center announced the delivery of quadruplets.

The quadruplets arrived at 7:42 a.m. with Ayleen weighing in at three pounds and seven ounces followed by her sisters Kiara at three pound seven ounces as well and then Mia at three pounds and 12 ounces.

Last but not least, Ivana weighing in at three pounds, 11 ounces.

The parents, Laura and Ivan say they are delighted and are happy to share the news about their instant-family with the community.

LMC says these are the first quadruplets to be born at the Laredo Medical Center.

Congratulations to Laura and Ivan.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams
‘I think they want to watch the world burn’: Ky. sec. of state responds to Oldham Co. candidate’s request for recount in 36-point loss
William Devon Thompson, Jr, 31, of Louisville, is charged with six counts of assault and one...
Father of 9-year-old victim in Big Four Bridge shooting arrested, charged with assault
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were...
5 people hurt in Kentucky gas explosion
Clean shaven, clothed and apparently calm and lucid, Adam Baxter on Wednesday made an...
Man charged with arson, accused of burning two houses near River Road

Latest News

File photo of Gov. Andy Beshear.
Startup tech companies in Kentucky awarded nearly $900,000 in grants
Jeffersontown police released this surveillance footage of a recent mail theft
Mail theft suspects set to appear in federal court; local charges pending
Shelbyville police car
One dead, one injured after shooting in Shelbyville
Laredo couple welcomes quadruplets ahead of Fathers Day