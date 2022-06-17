Mail theft suspects set to appear in federal court; local charges pending

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men, both charged with stealing mail from a postal service collection box in Jeffersontown, appeared before a judge Friday.

Brandon King and Angel Martin have been federally indicted for the role they allegedly played in the theft of mail matter, but there’s still a handful of charges they face at the state level.

Brandon King during a June 17, 2022 court appearance in Jefferson District Court. He is charged in the theft of mail of a USPS collection box. (Source: John Watson, WAVE News)

King and Martin, who appeared separately, are accused of using a special tool called an Arrow key to open the postal service collection boxes. Both men walked into the courtroom facing eight different charges, three of them relating to mail. Those three mail-related charges were dismissed by the commonwealth; not because they won’t be prosecuted, but rather because the federal government will be the one doing it.

As for the other charges, they’re heading to a grand jury.

Angel Martin during a June 17, 2022 court appearance in Jefferson District Court. He is charged in the theft of mail of a USPS collection box. (Source: John Watson, WAVE News)

There are still a lot of questions that need answers, such as where the key came from. William Butler, Brandon King’s attorney,, said they’re still working on getting all the facts straight.

“I haven’t talked to my client about that yet. We’re still in court procedure,” Butler said. “We really haven’t had a chance to sit down and thoroughly discuss the case. It’s just the second time in court.”

Butler says his client will appear in federal court as soon as possible.

