Mother and daughter found safe

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Andrea “Destiny” Garrett and her daughter have been found and are safe.

There is no other information at this time. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department took to Facebook to thank all of those who helped locate them.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a mother and her three-year-old daughter.

The mother, Andrea “Destiny” Garrett and her daughter Kaylani Britt. The child is believed to be in danger.

Deputies are working to verify they are safe and their whereabouts.

Any information leading to their location would be greatly appreciated! If you have information, please contact Shelby County E911 at (502)633-2323.

