Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Mother and daughter found safe

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a mother and her three-year-old...
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a mother and her three-year-old daughter.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Andrea “Destiny” Garrett and her daughter have been found and are safe.

There is no other information at this time. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department took to Facebook to thank all of those who helped locate them.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a mother and her three-year-old daughter.

The mother, Andrea “Destiny” Garrett and her daughter Kaylani Britt. The child is believed to be in danger.

Deputies are working to verify they are safe and their whereabouts.

Any information leading to their location would be greatly appreciated! If you have information, please contact Shelby County E911 at (502)633-2323.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams
‘I think they want to watch the world burn’: Ky. sec. of state responds to Oldham Co. candidate’s request for recount in 36-point loss
Crime scene tape blocked off much of the 200 block of N. 26th Street as Louisville Metro police...
Man dies after early morning shooting
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found shot and...
Victim’s name released after a burned body found near park in Phoenix Hill
LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify...
Suspect in Big Four Bridge shooting arrested

Latest News

Mayor Greg Fischer was at the event to kickoff Pride week in Louisville with the rest of the...
City of Louisville raises PRIDE flag
The city of Louisville hosted a ceremony to raise the PRIDE flag to celebrate the LGBTQ+...
City of Louisville raises PRIDE flag
44 thousand pounds of baby formula was flown into Louisville from Switzerland Thursday.
Baby formula delivered to Louisville
44 thousand pounds of baby formula was flown into Louisville from Switzerland Thursday.
Baby formula delivered to Louisville