New basketball court at Shively Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new basketball court was unveiled Friday at Shively Park in South Louisville.

According to the release, Adidas is renovating this new court in honor of former UofL basketball star Angel McCoughtry’s career. McCoughtry is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and led Louisville to the NCAA national championship game in 2009, before winning WNBC Rookie of the Year.

The unveiling ceremony showed off the new court that features a cool mural design on the court and new basketball rims for everyone to enjoy. This is the city of Shively’s only public park with an outdoor court.

There was also a cookout and giveaways Friday at the ceremony that helped kickoff the Juneteenth weekend.

McCoughtry says she chose to refurbish this court, which is only about 10 minutes from UofL.

“I looked at different places, but I think the mayor was so welcoming and she was so excited, and she embraced it,” Angel McCoughtry said. “She was so quick to jump on everything. When we came to visit we were like this place is beautiful. So this was the place.”

McCoughtry says that she plans to renovate more courts in her hometown in Baltimore. She says she also has plans to do the same thing in Atlanta where she lives currently while playing for the Atlanta Dream.

