Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

One dead, one injured after being shot in Shelbyville

Shelbyville police car
Shelbyville police car(Michael Flynn WAVE 3 News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead and another was injured from a shooting on Friday in Shelbyville, Ky.

Officers with the Shelbyville Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Juniper Drive.

According to a release, officers found an unresponsive man and attempted to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found another man with gunshot wounds and he was taken to UofL Hospital.

Shelbyville police say this is not a random incident and believe there is not a threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (502) 633-4500 or (502) 633-2336.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams
‘I think they want to watch the world burn’: Ky. sec. of state responds to Oldham Co. candidate’s request for recount in 36-point loss
William Devon Thompson, Jr, 31, of Louisville, is charged with six counts of assault and one...
Father of 9-year-old victim in Big Four Bridge shooting arrested, charged with assault
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were...
5 people hurt in Kentucky gas explosion
Javontae Stewart-Moore, 18, of Louisville, was arrested by June 15, 2022 on complicity to...
Suspect arrested in Shively homicide case

Latest News

It wasn’t that long ago that it was considered a radical idea in some circles to hire social...
Former Jeffersontown police officer pleads guilty to drug charge
East Market Street in the rain, Louisville, Ky.
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms possible through midday
WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast update.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Midday Update, June 17th, 2022
Cell Phone
Kentucky court delves into use of cell phones for tracking