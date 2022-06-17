One dead, one injured after being shot in Shelbyville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead and another was injured from a shooting on Friday in Shelbyville, Ky.

Officers with the Shelbyville Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Juniper Drive.

According to a release, officers found an unresponsive man and attempted to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found another man with gunshot wounds and he was taken to UofL Hospital.

Shelbyville police say this is not a random incident and believe there is not a threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (502) 633-4500 or (502) 633-2336.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.