School of Rock Louisville to expand with second location

Due to the increased demand, the School of Rock Louisville will open a second location this August.(WAVE 3 News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Due to the increased demand, the School of Rock Louisville will open a second location this August. The announcement came Friday from School of Rock officials.

The new location will be at 4121 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews. Crews are working on the 41-hundred sq. ft. building that will teach students in the area through performance-based music education.

”We do more than just give lessons. Our kids really get the full music experience,” Melanie Scofield, School of Rock Louisville official said. “They take lessons and lessons are crucial, but they also get rehearsals and performances at real music venues throughout the Louisville region. We even take them on tour.”

Recently, the School of Rock Louisville was honored with a National “Headliner” Award for operating one of the top ten Schools of Rock worldwide. On July 4th, School of Rock’s Show Team will hit the road for a four city tour with stops in Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and Nashville.

School of Rock is locally and family owned and operated and is part of an international network of more than 300 schools and 55,000 students in across the U.S. and 14 countries including Great Britain, Brazil, Taiwan, South Africa and Australia.

