Startup tech companies in Kentucky awarded nearly $900,000 in grants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly $900,000 is being awarded to seven startup technology companies Kentucky, and four of them are in Louisville.

The grants are part of Kentucky’s nationally recognized Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Matching Funds Program and they are meant to help grow the state’s tech industry, according to a release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.

Innovative companies are growing at an impressive rate in Kentucky, and we must ensure that continues by investing in the resources, people and companies that are tackling the problems of tomorrow,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Our SBIR-STTR Matching Funds Program provides Kentucky companies with an incredible opportunity to turn their game-changing ideas into cutting-edge products, while also creating quality jobs in some of our country’s most high-paying fields. To continue the economic momentum we are currently experiencing, we must invest in our future. Congratulations to this latest round of awardees. I am extremely excited to see your future success in the commonwealth.”

3P Biotechnologies Inc., CreoSalus Inc. Invictus Informatics LLC, and Pascal Tags Inc. are the companies in Louisville getting state matching grants. Aviation Safety Resources Inc. in Nicholasville, Gen Nine Inc. in Covington and ORB Technologies LLC in Lexington are also being supported.

For more information on the funding, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.