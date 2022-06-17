UofL celebrating PRIDE month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The yearly Kentuckiana Pride Festival is Saturday on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park. UofL Health is one of the sponsors for the event.

Through a partnership with the UofL of School of Medicine and the LGBTQ+ Center. UofL Health says they are improving care to for the LGBTQ+ community.

Their goal is to develop services that support diverse needs through improved access, provider and team member training, and the implementation of a comprehensive patient care model to make sure no one feels left out.

UofL Health has designated providers who are LGBTQ+ friendly that patients can choose from to help them feel more comfortable.

A list of those providers can be found by clicking or tapping here.

