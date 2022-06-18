Annual Kentuckiana Pride Parade and Festival returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentuckiana Pride Parade and Festival returned to Louisville on Saturday as part of the sixth annual weekend pride celebration.

Starting at noon, the Pride Parade began at Campbell and Market Streets and ended at the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park.

Crowds gathered in attendance at the festival on Big Four Lawn with entertainment featuring international recording artist, Tove Lo, along with performances from Miki Ratsula, Dominique Morgan, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Daisha McBride, and more.

“So many people have got the courage to get out their house, and actually come out. And actually be joining us in this parade and festival. So It’s really amazing to see all these fresh new faces come out of the closet, come out of the doors. Enjoy the sun, enjoy the parade and festival,” Attendee Badberto Baby said. “Right now, you can take a look at everyone.. and we are just smiling with so much pride. That is why I am so happy that we are in this together.”

Pride events are a symbol of the celebration of equal rights in the community like the right to marry and the ongoing struggle for those who are transgender.

Organizers said at least 10,000 people signed up to take part in the parade this year. It’s also the first time they’ve allowed this many people to come celebrate in two years, after having a scaled down version last year.

“Louisville has done such a good job of bringing everybody together and bringing awareness and supporting everybody, positivity,” a parade goer said. “The New Generation is coming through.”

Some 2022 Kentuckiana Pride Festival sponsors include Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Music City Prep Clinic, the University of Louisville and UofL Health among others.

