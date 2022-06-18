Contact Troubleshooters
Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport

FILE PHOTO - Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife was found at the scene.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a man armed with an “edged weapon” has attacked passengers at San Francisco International Airport, leaving three with cuts and scrapes.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the pre-security public area of the International Terminal.

Police say the man drove to the airport, went inside and walked around the departure terminal before pulling a weapon and attacking three men.

Police say a suspect has been arrested.

A KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife was found at the scene.

Airport officials say the passengers were treated for minor injuries before continuing on their travels and other airport operations weren’t affected.

There’s no word on a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

