Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Beautiful end to the weekend before another heat wave next week

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(JC Carp / CC BY 2.0)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Much cooler temperatures overnight with lows in the 50s
  • Sunny, dry and pleasant tomorrow with low humidity sunshine
  • Our second heat wave in two weeks arrives next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight we’ll see much cooler temperatures settle into the region! Take advantage of the free air conditioning with lows in the 50s overnight.

Sunday looks spectacular for the Father’s Day and Juneteenth holidays. We’ll be a touch warmer in the mid 80s, but the humidity will still be low and the sunshine will be plentiful.

Enjoy it while you can! A few passing clouds Sunday night with lows dipping back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Mostly sunny. High 92F. Winds light and variable.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Devon Thompson, Jr, 31, of Louisville, is charged with six counts of assault and one...
Father of 9-year-old victim in Big Four Bridge shooting arrested, charged with assault
Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams
‘I think they want to watch the world burn’: Ky. sec. of state responds to Oldham Co. candidate’s request for recount in 36-point loss
Shelbyville police car
One dead, one injured after shooting in Shelbyville
File photo of Jeffersontown Police Department vehicles.
Former Jeffersontown police officer pleads guilty to drug charge
Andrea “Destiny” Garrett and her daughter have been found and are safe.
Mother and daughter found safe

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning, June 18th, 2022
A cold front crossing the Ohio River from the north tonight will take humidity values down...
FORECAST: Nice cool-down for the weekend before next week’s heat wave
It’s another muggy night for us with lows only dropping into the 70s overnight.
FORECAST: Temporary relief is on the way
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, June 17, 2022