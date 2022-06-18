FORECAST: Beautiful end to the weekend before another heat wave next week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Much cooler temperatures overnight with lows in the 50s

Sunny, dry and pleasant tomorrow with low humidity sunshine

Our second heat wave in two weeks arrives next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight we’ll see much cooler temperatures settle into the region! Take advantage of the free air conditioning with lows in the 50s overnight.

Sunday looks spectacular for the Father’s Day and Juneteenth holidays. We’ll be a touch warmer in the mid 80s, but the humidity will still be low and the sunshine will be plentiful.

Enjoy it while you can! A few passing clouds Sunday night with lows dipping back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Mostly sunny. High 92F. Winds light and variable.

