FORECAST: Perfect weekend weather ahead of our next heat wave

Pleasant temperatures and lower humidity this weekend

Overnight lows dip into the 50s overnight

Another hot and dry week ahead with a heat wave expected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is going to be an absolutely gorgeous day! We’ll see sunny skies, low humidity with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Enjoy it!

Tonight we’ll get to take advantage of cooler temperatures and free AC! Lows will fall into the low to mid 50s overnight under clear skies.

Sunday looks spectacular for the Father’s Day and Juneteenth holidays. We’ll be a touch warmer in the mid 80s, but the humidity will still be low and the sunshine will be plentiful. Enjoy it while you can!

A few passing clouds Sunday night with lows dipping back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Temperatures next week will soar back into the middle and upper 90s nearly all week long! Take advantage of this weekend, as we’ll expect this heat wave to last through all of next week.

