Migrant stabbed to death by Border Patrol agent in altercation, autopsy finds

A migrant was stabbed to death in an altercation with a Border Patrol agent, according to a...
A migrant was stabbed to death in an altercation with a Border Patrol agent, according to a report.(chapin31 via canva)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Authorities say a man from Mexico died in a stabbing incident when he was involved in an altercation with a Border Patrol agent earlier this year.

According to an autopsy report, Mexican national Abigail Roman Aguilar had two run-ins with agents the day he died in May.

KOLD reports Aguilar first got tangled up in barbed wire while running away from an agent. He was released but allegedly was involved in an altercation with another agent.

Aguilar was reportedly stabbed to death in that altercation.

The autopsy report listed Aguilar also suffered multiple blunt force injuries, with his death ruled as a homicide.

Officials say the incident is currently being reviewed and released the following statement:

“On May 24, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., a U.S. Border Patrol agent working near Pan-American Avenue and 5th Street in Douglas, Arizona, was involved in a use of force incident which resulted in the death of an individual in Border Patrol custody.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General, Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, the Douglas Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene. This incident is under investigation by the FBI and any inquiries should be directed to that office.

This incident is under review by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility and at the conclusion of that review, it will be presented to CBP’s National Use of Force Review Board. Additional information about the National Use of Force Review Board can be found here.”

