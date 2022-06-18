Contact Troubleshooters
Advertisement

Police: 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store

Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio.(Parma Police Department)
By Chris Anderson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are investigating a case involving a stolen puppy.

The Parma Police Department reports a 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier was stolen from a Petland store on Friday.

WOIO reports a man spent time with the puppy in a meet-and-greet room before running out of the store with the dog tucked under his arm.

According to police and a store manager, the puppy is valued at about $4,899.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Parma Police Department detectives at 440-885-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

