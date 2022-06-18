Contact Troubleshooters
West Louisville park renamed in honor of Charles D. Young’s posthumous promotion

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A west Louisville park named in honor of Charles D. Young was rededicated following Young’s posthumous promotion to Brigadier General.

Mayor Greg Fischer joined members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Louisville Buffalo Soldiers and U.S. Marine Corps on Saturday at the park on Lytle Street in the Portland neighborhood.

The park was named in the 1950′s for Young, who was born to ex-slaves in 1864 and was the highest-ranking African-American officer during World War I, the release said.

In 1903, Young was appointed acting superintendent of Sequoia and General Grant National Parks in California, becoming the first African-American superintendent of a national park.

When he died in 1922, Young became only the fourth soldier honored at the Arlington Memorial Amphitheater before being buried.

The park is being renamed following Young’s recent posthumous promotion by President Biden and the U.S. Department of Defense, the release said.

Governor Beshear promoted Young to the rank of Brigadier General within the Kentucky National Guard in February 2022.

“A great deal of gratitude is owed to both Governor Beshear and President Biden for giving Young the recognition he earned,” Fischer said. “Although Young’s promotion was long-overdue, we hope that this honorary designation will allow all Americans to learn about the life of this remarkable Kentuckian – this remarkable American – who broke barriers during World War I and was a civil rights pioneer.”

