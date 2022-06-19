Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage during extreme heat

9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland(Source: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter)
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - If dogs really are man’s best friend, a fire department in Ohio just earned nine new pals.

According to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, fire department crews rescued nine puppies Thursday from an abandoned, collapsed garage in East Cleveland during extreme heat.

The shelter said a concerned resident had called to report a dog exploring the potentially-dangerous structure.

When the shelter staff responded, they discovered the mother dog was checking in on her litter of puppies.

9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland(Source: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter)

With help from the East Cleveland Fire Department, the puppies were all saved and are now safe, WOIO reports.

“It was a lot of teamwork in 90-degree heat, and we couldn’t be more appreciative,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The shelter said staff is continuing to search for the mother dog.

The puppies are still too young for adoption, but the shelter said fostering options may be available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Fischer was punched by someone and is reportedly doing fine.
Mayor Fischer punched at Fourth Street Live, police looking for suspect
Waterfront Botanical Gardens Receives $1.5M in Kentucky State Funds to Prepare for Authentic...
Waterfront Botanical Gardens receives $1.5M grant for authentic Japanese garden addition
Inflation, the prominence of natural disasters and a population shift toward the coast leave...
How does raising the interest rate help inflation?
Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced Friday that is has closed on the sale of 115.7...
Churchill Downs Incorporated closes sale of 115.7 acres of land by Calder Casino
File photo of Jeffersontown Police Department vehicles.
Former Jeffersontown police officer pleads guilty to drug charge

Latest News

FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect hitting Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event
New video shows suspect hitting Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event
New video shows suspect hitting Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event
As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Outside Yellowstone, flooded towns struggle to recover
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday