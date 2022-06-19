Bardstown Chinese restaurant damaged in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A long-time business in Bardstown was damaged in a fire Friday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the Bardstown Fire Department was called to respond to Hunans Chinese Restaurant in the 700 block of Bloomfield Road, after flames were reported coming through the roof.

Officials with BFD said there were no visible flames when they arrived, but saw heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Crews went inside and found the fire was contained in the attic space by a board that was installed in the ceiling.

BFD said a second crew tried to go inside through the back of the restaurant, but was pushed back out “due to the failure of the roof trusses and collapsing.”

It took over 30 firefighters two hours to extinguish the fire, one was injured.

Assisting agencies include Nelson County Fire and Rescue, Northeast Nelson Fire Department, Bardstown Police and Nelson County EMS.

