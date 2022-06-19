Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Bardstown Chinese restaurant damaged in fire

Bardstown Fire Department was dispatched to Hunan Chinese Restaurant on Friday.
Bardstown Fire Department was dispatched to Hunan Chinese Restaurant on Friday.(Bardstown Fire Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A long-time business in Bardstown was damaged in a fire Friday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the Bardstown Fire Department was called to respond to Hunans Chinese Restaurant in the 700 block of Bloomfield Road, after flames were reported coming through the roof.

Officials with BFD said there were no visible flames when they arrived, but saw heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Crews went inside and found the fire was contained in the attic space by a board that was installed in the ceiling.

BFD said a second crew tried to go inside through the back of the restaurant, but was pushed back out “due to the failure of the roof trusses and collapsing.”

It took over 30 firefighters two hours to extinguish the fire, one was injured.

Assisting agencies include Nelson County Fire and Rescue, Northeast Nelson Fire Department, Bardstown Police and Nelson County EMS.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Fischer was punched by someone and is reportedly doing fine.
Mayor Fischer punched at Fourth Street Live, police looking for suspect
Waterfront Botanical Gardens Receives $1.5M in Kentucky State Funds to Prepare for Authentic...
Waterfront Botanical Gardens receives $1.5M grant for authentic Japanese garden addition
Inflation, the prominence of natural disasters and a population shift toward the coast leave...
How does raising the interest rate help inflation?
Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced Friday that is has closed on the sale of 115.7...
Churchill Downs Incorporated closes sale of 115.7 acres of land by Calder Casino
File photo of Jeffersontown Police Department vehicles.
Former Jeffersontown police officer pleads guilty to drug charge

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
FORECAST: Wonderful weather to end the weekend
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Morning, June 19th, 2022
FORECAST: Beautiful end to the weekend before another heat wave next week
FORECAST: Beautiful end to the weekend before another heat wave next week
The fire house in Deputy, Indiana has been rebuilt from the ashes.
Indiana fire department dedicates new fire house after fire destroyed their last station