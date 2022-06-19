Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Burning yacht ‘Elusive’ sinks in river

No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River. (SOURCE: NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE POLICE)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWCASTLE, N.H. (Gray News) – No one was hurt as a yacht burst into flames and sank in a river near New Hampshire Saturday, according to authorities.

The yacht, a 70-foot long 2007 Marlow named “Elusive,” was heading toward Wentworth Marina off the Piscataqua River in Newcastle when one of the passengers noticed black smoke below deck.

The boat was soon completely filled with smoke, the passengers told New Hampshire State Police. Three passengers in the boat, along with two family dogs, jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.
No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.(New Hampshire State Police)

The three passengers, aged 67, 57 and 33, were rescued by nearby boats and taken to shore.

All three were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police said the vessel drifted out of the harbor with the outgoing tide and across the state line into the state of Maine. Authorities said their attempts to save the boat were unsuccessful, and the yacht sank within two hours of the call off in the Maine waters.

Police said the cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Fischer was punched by someone and is reportedly doing fine.
Mayor Fischer punched at Fourth Street Live, police looking for suspect
Waterfront Botanical Gardens Receives $1.5M in Kentucky State Funds to Prepare for Authentic...
Waterfront Botanical Gardens receives $1.5M grant for authentic Japanese garden addition
Inflation, the prominence of natural disasters and a population shift toward the coast leave...
How does raising the interest rate help inflation?
Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced Friday that is has closed on the sale of 115.7...
Churchill Downs Incorporated closes sale of 115.7 acres of land by Calder Casino
The patient remains isolated, and health officials are working to identify anyone who has been...
Indiana identifies first probable case of Monkeypox

Latest News

Across the U.S., people are facing scorching heat, soaring prices and snarled travel this...
Holiday weekend woes: Heat, travel, prices
How to prevent heat illness in kids
No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.
WATCH: Burning yacht 'Elusive' sinks in river
FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities