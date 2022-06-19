Contact Troubleshooters
Churchill Downs changes times due to weather

Churchill Downs has made some changes for post times and training due to weather.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs has made some changes for post times and training due to weather on Sunday. Churchill Downs PR made the announcement on Twitter.

Based on the National Weather Service forecast for hot temperatures Wednesday post times will now be at 10:30a.m. Training will be from 5a.m. to 8a.m. with one break at 6:30a.m.

There is no other changes at this time.

