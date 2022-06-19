INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WAVE) - State health officials announced Saturday that the first case of monkeypox in Indiana has been identified. No further information about the patient is being released due to privacy concerns.

According to the release, initial testing was completed at the Indiana Department of Health Laboratories and confirmatory testing is pending at the CDC.

The patient remains isolated, and health officials are working to identify anyone who has been in close contact with the patient while infectious.

“The risk of monkeypox among the general public continues to be extremely low,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Monkeypox is rare and does not easily spread through brief casual contact. Please continue to take the same steps you do to protect against any infection, including washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, and check with a healthcare provider if you have any new signs or symptoms.”

Monkeypox typically begins with fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and exhaustion about 5 to 21 days after exposure. The illness typically lasts for 2 to 4 weeks. People are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off.

The CDC reports that 113 Monkeypox cases have been confirmed in 21 U.S. states and territories in 2022. For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.