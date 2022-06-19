Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

First case of Monkeypox in Indiana

The patient remains isolated, and health officials are working to identify anyone who has been...
The patient remains isolated, and health officials are working to identify anyone who has been in close contact with the patient while infectious.(WTOC)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WAVE) - State health officials announced Saturday that the first case of monkeypox in Indiana has been identified. No further information about the patient is being released due to privacy concerns.

According to the release, initial testing was completed at the Indiana Department of Health Laboratories and confirmatory testing is pending at the CDC.

The patient remains isolated, and health officials are working to identify anyone who has been in close contact with the patient while infectious.

“The risk of monkeypox among the general public continues to be extremely low,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Monkeypox is rare and does not easily spread through brief casual contact. Please continue to take the same steps you do to protect against any infection, including washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, and check with a healthcare provider if you have any new signs or symptoms.”

Monkeypox typically begins with fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and exhaustion about 5 to 21 days after exposure. The illness typically lasts for 2 to 4 weeks. People are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off.

The CDC reports that 113 Monkeypox cases have been confirmed in 21 U.S. states and territories in 2022. For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Devon Thompson, Jr, 31, of Louisville, is charged with six counts of assault and one...
Father of 9-year-old victim in Big Four Bridge shooting arrested, charged with assault
Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams
‘I think they want to watch the world burn’: Ky. sec. of state responds to Oldham Co. candidate’s request for recount in 36-point loss
Shelbyville police car
One dead, one injured after shooting in Shelbyville
File photo of Jeffersontown Police Department vehicles.
Former Jeffersontown police officer pleads guilty to drug charge
Andrea “Destiny” Garrett and her daughter have been found and are safe.
Mother and daughter found safe

Latest News

Fire chief Mike Hazelwood cuts the ribbon.
Indiana fire department dedicates new fire house after fire destroyed their last station
Cell Phone
Kentucky court delves into use of cell phones for tracking
Mike Pratt
Mike Pratt, long-time UK basketball radio analyst & fmr. Wildcat, has died
Golden Alert issued for Dwight Hill
Missing Harrison Co. man found safe