FORECAST: Heat wave #2 arrives Monday

Expect lows tonight down to the 50s and low 60s with mainly clear skies.
By Christie Dutton
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Enjoy the free A/C tonight
  • 90s return tomorrow
  • Record heat possible Tuesday and Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We have one more night of free A/C until the heat cranks back up. Expect lows tonight down to the 50s and low 60s with mainly clear skies.

The heat cranks up again on Monday as we gear up for the second heat wave of June. We’ll see sunny skies with highs reaching the low 90s. Clear skies continue Monday night with lows dipping down into the 60s.

Get ready to sweat it out for the first official day of summer on Tuesday. The heat and humidity are both on the rise with sunny skies and potential record highs reaching the mid to upper 90s.

We will be tempting record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. The heat and humidity remain through the week.

Our next decent rain chance arrives on Sunday with a cold front that could bring temperatures down for the beginning of next week

