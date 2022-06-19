Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Wonderful weather to end the weekend

WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson has your forecast update.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Pleasant temperatures and low humidity today
  • Another heat wave arrives this week with highs in the upper 90s
  • Slim rain chances through this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be another picture perfect day with pleasant temperatures and plentiful sunshine! Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s as low humidity values continue.

A few passing clouds Sunday night with lows dipping back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Hotter temperatures arrive Monday with our first leg of the second heat wave for the month of June! We’ll see highs climb into the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Clear skies continue Monday night with lows dipping down into the 60s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

