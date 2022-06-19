Lilly King places 4th in 100m breaststroke final at World Championships
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT
BUDAPEST (WFIE) - Evansville native Lilly King came in 4th place at the World Championships in the 100-meter breaststroke.
The five-time Olympic medalist clocked in at 1:06.07 during the final race Monday. It was a tight race, with three swimmers ahead of her by just fractions of a second.
King previously won the world titles in 2017 and 2019.
Lilly is swimming the breaststroke leg of the mixed medley Tuesday.
She’s scheduled to compete again in the 200m breaststroke Wednesday.
Budapest is seven hours ahead of us, so according to the schedule, the rest of Lilly’s swim times look like this:
-Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay
- Heat 3, 3:32 a.m. Tuesday
- 200m Breaststroke
- Heats, 2:36 a.m. Wednesday
- Semifinal, 12:22 p.m. Wednesday
- Final, 11:52 a.m. Thursday
- 50m Breaststroke
- Heats, 2:38 a.m. Friday
- Semifinal 11:27 a.m. Friday
- Final, 11:09 a.m. Saturday.
