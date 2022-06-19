Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man arrested for impersonating officer, keeping teen runaway at home, police say

Tulsa police arrested a man after they say he impersonated an officer to keep a 16-year-old at...
Tulsa police arrested a man after they say he impersonated an officer to keep a 16-year-old at his home and also gave her alcohol.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a man after they said he claimed to be a U.S. Marshal, gave alcohol to a minor and harbored a runaway.

Officers responded to an apartment complex for a call about an abduction on Thursday, the Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

A woman who had talked to officers said her 16-year-old runaway daughter was inside an apartment at the complex. She also said she had previously seen her daughter get into a gold SUV at a gas station nearby. The SUV was parked outside the apartment.

When officers knocked on the apartment door, they met with and talked to Christopher Bartley. Police said he told the officers the 16-year-old girl was not there. However, officers investigated and learned the girl was in the apartment, contrary to Bartley’s information.

When officers talked to the 16-year-old, they said she told them she was staying with Bartley because he had told her he was a former Tulsa Police Officer and currently worked for the U.S. Marshal Service. She also said Bartley often wore clothing that resembled law enforcement, and that he gave her alcohol.

The officers arrested Bartley for harboring a runaway juvenile, false impersonation of a peace officer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Tulsa PD said Bartley has never worked for the department nor for the Marshal Service.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Fischer was punched by someone and is reportedly doing fine.
Mayor Fischer punched at Fourth Street Live, police looking for suspect
Waterfront Botanical Gardens Receives $1.5M in Kentucky State Funds to Prepare for Authentic...
Waterfront Botanical Gardens receives $1.5M grant for authentic Japanese garden addition
Inflation, the prominence of natural disasters and a population shift toward the coast leave...
How does raising the interest rate help inflation?
Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced Friday that is has closed on the sale of 115.7...
Churchill Downs Incorporated closes sale of 115.7 acres of land by Calder Casino
The patient remains isolated, and health officials are working to identify anyone who has been...
Indiana identifies first probable case of Monkeypox

Latest News

The heat cranks up again on Monday as we gear up for the second heat wave of June.
FORECAST: Heat wave #2 arrives Monday
The man showed up to the UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds.
Man in the hospital after shooting near Shorty’s Food Mart
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of...
Reports: Film director Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case
When officers arrived on scene they found a male with gunshot wounds.
One person dead after shooting in Taylor Berry