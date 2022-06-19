Man in the hospital after shooting near Shorty’s Food Mart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting on 17th and Broadway Sunday.

According to LMPD, the shooting happened around 3:30p.m. and that the man showed up to the UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds. He is being treated for his injuries at this time.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or use LMPD’s crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.