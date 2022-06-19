Contact Troubleshooters
Mayor Fischer punched at Fourth Street Live, police looking for suspect

Mayor Fischer was punched by someone and is reportedly doing fine.
Mayor Fischer was punched by someone and is reportedly doing fine.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating an incident that happened early Saturday evening at Fourth Street Live.

According to the Mayor’s office, while at Fourth Street Live, Mayor Fischer was punched by someone and is reportedly doing fine.

Here is a picture of the suspect:

Police looking for the suspect who allegedly punched Mayor Fischer at Fourth Street Live.
Police looking for the suspect who allegedly punched Mayor Fischer at Fourth Street Live. (LMPD)

There is no other information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or use LMPD’s crime tip portal.

