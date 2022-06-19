One person dead after shooting in Taylor Berry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is reported dead after a shooting on the 1200 block of Central Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

According to LMPD, when officers arrived on scene they found a male with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators say that all parties are accounted for at this time.

There is no other information available at this time.

