Week of citywide events lead up to Juneteenth Holiday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday, June 19 marks the day in 1865 that the last slaves in Galveston Texas learned they were finally free. The news was delivered by a union army major rode into Galveston to tell the last of enslaved African Americans they were free.

That moment came two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Texas was the first in the nation to declare the day a state holiday, on January 1, 1980.

In 2020, Louisville’s Mayor signed an executive order, recognizing the holiday for Metro Government workers.

In 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday, following the push for change after the police involved deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Some events included the Miss Juneteenth Pageant at Fourth Street Live, a Dare to Care Food Drive. Community celebrations in Shively, the Russell Neighborhood, the Muhammad Ali Center, and many more.

At the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage Thursday, Mayor Fischer apologized for stains of systematic racism.

”Acknowledging that stain is absolutely necessary to move forward,” Mayor Fischer said. ”I can not erase all the injustices from the first slave ship to today. But what I can do, is offer a sincere apology.”

Juneteenth is not yet an official state holiday in Kentucky, but the Beshear administration is celebrating the day.

”Kentucky Recognizes Juneteenth and that we are listening and working to create a better more just commonwealth and United States of America every single day,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

