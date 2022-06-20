Contact Troubleshooters
2 sheriff’s deputies disciplined over handling of Bob Saget’s death

Bob Saget died in an Orlando hotel room in January.
Bob Saget died in an Orlando hotel room in January.(Source: FILE/Orange County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - Two sheriff’s deputies in Florida have been disciplined for sharing information about comedian Bob Saget’s death with the public before his family was notified.

An internal investigation was done by the sheriff’s department.

Both deputies admitted they improperly shared the information, which is a violation of department policy.

The exact nature of the disciplinary action was not specified.

One deputy who responded to the scene texted his brother about the star’s death, and the brother posted it on Twitter. The other deputy texted two neighbors the details.

Saget was on tour when he was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room in January. The 65-year-old comedian and “Full House” star died from head trauma.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

