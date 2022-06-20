Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Beshear announces funding for high-speed internet expansion across Kentucky

Beshear announces funding for high-speed internet expansion across Kentucky
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Broadband internet access is expanding across the commonwealth.

Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $89 million in grant funding to bring high-speed internet access to unserved communities:

Beshear announces funding for broadband expansion

LIVE: Gov. Beshear announces $89 million in grant funding to bring high-speed internet access to unserved locations across the commonwealth.

Posted by WKYT on Monday, June 20, 2022

Governor Beshear promises this project will help bridge Kentucky’s digital divide. The governor said 46 grants were awarded to 12 internet service providers across the state.

He says the money will go to expanding broadband in rural parts of the commonwealth. Some of the communities receiving the money for high-speed internet are Jessamine, Madison and Bourbon counties.

Governor Beshear said this expanded internet access will help Kentuckians have a better quality of life.

Speakers at the press conference said in the age of telehealth, working from home and online learning people require a stable internet connection.

“The present is hard. It is. Inflation, the war in Europe, hopefully, coming out of the pandemic, but it’s still lingering all the challenges that we face rebuilding after tornadoes and other natural disasters, But as challenging as our present is, our future is bright. It’s exciting and we’re investing in it right now,” Gov. Beshear said.

Governor Beshear said there are still many Kentuckians who are classified as unserved or undeserved when we’re talking about high-speed internet access. He says the state’s data on exactly how many Kentuckians fall into that category is outdated but they’re working on updating those numbers this year.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event
Mayor Fischer was punched by someone and is reportedly doing fine.
Mayor Fischer punched at Fourth Street Live, police looking for suspect
When officers arrived on scene they found a male with gunshot wounds.
One person dead after shooting in Taylor Berry
The man showed up to the UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds.
Man in the hospital after shooting near Shorty’s Food Mart
The patient remains isolated, and health officials are working to identify anyone who has been...
Indiana identifies first probable case of Monkeypox

Latest News

File - Police tape
Body found in Jackson County, Ind. creek; police investigating
Larry Hinkle entered a guilty plea to one count of manslaughter, amended from murder, and...
Man enters guilty plea for deadly shooting at Bardstown Road hookah bar
Indiana State Police said a trooper has been sent to the hospital after he was struck by an...
Indiana state trooper sent to hospital after being struck by alleged drunk driver
For $100, a ticket gives a person a chance to win a new, three-bedroom home in Norton Commons...
Tickets available for Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Louisville, which WAVE News helped bring to the area, is...
Imagination Library of Louisville expands again