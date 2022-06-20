Body found in Jackson County, Ind. creek; police investigating

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a dead body was found in a small creek in Seymour, Ind. on Friday afternoon.

The Seymour Police Department said officers responded to reports of a body in a small creek on the east side of the Burkart Boulevard bridge around 1:15 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in the creek, located between East 4th Street and East Tipton Street. Police said the man was confirmed dead and appeared to have been at the location for days before being found.

Police said they removed the man’s body from the creek and took the body to the morgue at Schneck Medical Center.

The man’s identity was withheld pending notification of family, Seymour Police said. An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the man’s cause of death.

