Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits Kings Island: Police report

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was let off with a warning by police after he allegedly left his dog inside of a hot car while he went inside Kings Island.

The City of Mason Police Department released the report on Monday which says an officer was called by park security regarding the dog that was left in the car.

The report claims the officer arrived in the Kings Island parking lot around 6 p.m. on June 15.

The responding Mason officer wrote in the report that he saw a small white dog “panting aggressively” inside of the vehicle. The officer said the vehicle’s window was cracked approximately three inches. Kings Island security used a thermal scanner to determine the temperature inside the vehicle was between 117 and 118 degrees, according to the officer’s report.

The officer was told by park security that about three hours before he arrived they had another incident with the dog’s owner.

Around 3 p.m. that day, Kings Island security saw the dog left inside the locked vehicle for the first time. Temps inside the vehicle at that time were between 120 and 125 degrees, the police report explained.

Park security opened the vehicle and got the dog to take it to the first aid center, according to the officer’s report.

A note was left on the vehicle to let the dog’s owner know where the dog was taken. The owner arrived at the first aid center and took the dog, police said.

The owner of the dog walked out of the park as officers were on scene for the second time the dog was left in the vehicle.

The officer said he explained to the owner that he could not leave the dog inside of the car while he was inside Kings Island. The officer said he also told the owner that it was 95 degrees outside that day and the heat index was well above 100.

Since the owner left his dog inside of the hot vehicle twice in one day, Kings Island advised the owner he would not be welcomed back in the park for the rest of the day.

The officer told the dog’s owner that if he returned and found the dog left alone inside of the locked car again, the owner would be charged with cruelty to animals, according to the police report.

The owner said he understood and left without further incident, the report reads.

