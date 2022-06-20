FORECAST: Our second heat wave in two weeks has arrived

WEATHER HEADLINES

Air Quality alert in place for areas in and around the Metro

Near-record high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday

Scattered showers and storms Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see mostly clear skies overnight with much warmer temperatures compared to previous nights. Lows will only slip into the mid to upper 60s.

The first official day of summer is Tuesday, and the forecast will definitely have a summer-like feel to it! Temperatures will soar well into the upper 90s, which could tie or break many records across the region. Skies stay clear with abundant sunshine.

Mostly clear Tuesday night with warm overnight lows. Temperatures fall only into the 60s and 70s.

Our sweltering heat continues Wednesday as near-record breaking high temperatures are likely with highs in the upper 90s.

A few showers and storms will be possible as a front slides through the area, some of these storms could pack a punch. We’ll watch it!

Our hot and humid trend looks to continue throughout the next several days. Only a few hit or miss rain chances will provide us any sort of rain-cooled relief.

The 90s could continue even beyond the weekend!

