Imagination Library of Louisville expands again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News helped bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Louisville. The program is continuing to expand, bringing books to families in more zip codes in the area.

It’s exciting news to Stephanie and Josh Hunt, who have two busy boys and a third baby on the way.

“We read together in the evening before bed most ever night,” Stephanie said.

When she learned Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was expanding to her Beechmont neighborhood, which is part of the 40214 zip code, she immediately signed up her kids.

“I grew up in East Tennessee and a lot of my friends and peers have been using this program for years for their kids,” Stephanie said. “And it’s one of their kids’ favorite part of the month.”

In addition to 40214, the 40213 zip code is also being added to the program.

“We’re right on the line of another zip code that’s had it for a while,” Josh said. “So, some of our friends a couple of streets over, their kid George, their favorite book is Dolly Parton book and (Stephanie) she’s always been excited about it.”

The Hunts’ friend in Tennessee shared a video of her daughter Hazel getting one of the books in the mail. It showed how excited she is to get her book.

When a child is signed up at birth, they get a book every single month through the age of five. That’s a total of 60 books.

“They’ve been talking for years about how beneficial it is for their kids, so I was excited when we could start doing it too,” Stephanie said.

It means Augustus and Leander will be getting their own books soon in the mail. They won’t have to borrow from family in Tennessee.

Right now, kids in the following zip codes can be signed up for the program: 40202, 40203, 40208, 40209, 40210, 40211, 40212, 40213, 40214, 40215, 40216, 40218.

Since WAVE helped launch Imagination Library of Louisville in 2018, our organization has shipped more than 90,000 books to local children.

To learn more, sign up, or donate, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.