Indiana gas tax set to reach record high in July

AAA predicts that Florida gas prices could continue to decrease, but the market is still...
AAA predicts that Florida gas prices could continue to decrease, but the market is still unstable.(MGN)
By Jonathan Shelley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA and AP) - Drivers looking to pinch a few pennies will want to fill up in the waning days of June and not after the turn of the calendar to July.

That’s when the Indiana gas tax will climb to 61 cents, state officials said on Monday.

The July tax rate will exceed the June rate by five cents, according to the Department of Revenue. Indiana’s state gasoline tax automatically adjusts with the price of fuel itself, and higher gas prices from the oil industry translate into higher tax rates.

Right now, the average price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Indiana is $5.13 -- though some local stations are back below $5 per gallon.

The state’s Democratic party has called for a suspension of the gas tax. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, meanwhile, has initiated an “inflation relief plan” that would distribute payments of $225 to residents under the state’s automatic taxpayer refund law. This builds on the initial $125 payments taxpayers received last month under the same policy.

Holcomb said he would call for a special legislative session before the end of June so legislators can enact this proposal. As on Monday, June 20, the Governor’s office said there is no updates on when a planned special session would or could take place.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

