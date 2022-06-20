Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana state trooper sent to hospital after being struck by alleged drunk driver

Indiana State Police said a trooper has been sent to the hospital after he was struck by an...
Indiana State Police said a trooper has been sent to the hospital after he was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Monday morning.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police said a trooper has been sent to the hospital after he was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Monday morning.

According to a release by ISP, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Monday in Speedway, Ind., just west of Indianapolis.

Trooper Keith Martin, with Indiana State Police, stopped to assist Speedway Police officers and Indiana Metropolitan Police officers along High School Road with a semi that was on fire.

ISP said Martin was standing beside his vehicle with his emergency lights on when he was hit by a silver Toyota Corolla. The driver then fled the scene, according to the release.

An IMPD officer was also injured due to the crash, who was treated on scene for his injuries.

Martin was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said he was alert and conscious.

Following the crash, Speedway police pulled over the Toyota near 7500 Crawfordsville Road in Brownsburg a short time later. Police said the vehicle had damage consistent to the crash that occurred on High School Road.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Mayte Alaverez Rebollar from Indianapolis. Police said open alcohol bottles were found within the car, and the driver was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Rebollar was arrested on probable cause of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury and leaving the scene of a crash causing serious injury.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

