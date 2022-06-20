Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Indiana woman dies while attending Bonnaroo


(WVLT)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Indiana woman died while at Bonnaroo, police confirmed on Monday.

Manchester Police said Lee Ann Sizemore, of Lowell, Indiana, was found dead at the campground over the weekend.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police do not suspect foul play in the death. An autopsy was requested to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event
Mayor Fischer was punched by someone and is reportedly doing fine.
Mayor Fischer punched at Fourth Street Live, police looking for suspect
When officers arrived on scene they found a male with gunshot wounds.
One person dead after shooting in Taylor Berry
The man showed up to the UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds.
Man in the hospital after shooting near Shorty’s Food Mart
File - Police tape
Body found in Jackson County, Ind. creek; police investigating

Latest News

Around 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 200 block of East Kentucky...
Man seriously injured in Old Louisville shooting
The court accepted a motion to review the case after two previous legal defeats.
Castleman statue case headed to Ky. Supreme Court
Tyson Myers, 49, was charged with four counts of child molestation with a child under 14 (level...
Southern Indiana man arrested on multiple child molestation charges
The Chicks
The Chicks postpone Tuesday show in Cincinnati
‘Next Generation’ KFC opens in Louisville