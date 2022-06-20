Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man enters guilty plea for deadly shooting at Bardstown Road hookah bar

Larry Hinkle entered a guilty plea to one count of manslaughter, amended from murder, and...
Larry Hinkle entered a guilty plea to one count of manslaughter, amended from murder, and tampering with physical evidence for a shooting that occurred at Friend’s Hookah Cafe.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been sentenced in a homicide case where another man was shot and killed at a hookah bar on Bardstown Road back in August 2021.

Larry Hinkle entered a guilty plea to one count of manslaughter, amended from murder, and tampering with physical evidence for a shooting that occurred at Friend’s Hookah Cafe, according to the office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

On July 21, 2021, Hinkle went to the business armed with a handgun. The victim, Derrick Robinson Jr., worked at the location at the time as the business’ manager.

Hinkle returned to the business on Aug. 1, 2021, while Robinson was working, according to documents. Officials state Hinkle got out of his truck, spoke with Robinson, then pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.

Court documents state Hinkle got back into his truck and fled the scene. Robinson fired back at Hinkle’s truck, hitting his window and his fuel tank.

Robinson was taken to the hospital and later died, according to police.

Hinkle took the truck to be repaired in an attempt to hide his involvement in the shooting, according to court documents.

On Monday, Hinkle was sentenced to 10 years for his manslaughter charge and five years for tampering with physical evidence. The commonwealth’s attorney said all charges will run consecutively for a total of 15 years in prison.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event
Mayor Fischer was punched by someone and is reportedly doing fine.
Mayor Fischer punched at Fourth Street Live, police looking for suspect
When officers arrived on scene they found a male with gunshot wounds.
One person dead after shooting in Taylor Berry
The man showed up to the UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds.
Man in the hospital after shooting near Shorty’s Food Mart
The patient remains isolated, and health officials are working to identify anyone who has been...
Indiana identifies first probable case of Monkeypox

Latest News

File - Police tape
Body found in Jackson County, Ind. creek; police investigating
Indiana State Police said a trooper has been sent to the hospital after he was struck by an...
Indiana state trooper sent to hospital after being struck by alleged drunk driver
For $100, a ticket gives a person a chance to win a new, three-bedroom home in Norton Commons...
Tickets available for Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Louisville, which WAVE News helped bring to the area, is...
Imagination Library of Louisville expands again