Man enters guilty plea for deadly shooting at Bardstown Road hookah bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been sentenced in a homicide case where another man was shot and killed at a hookah bar on Bardstown Road back in August 2021.

Larry Hinkle entered a guilty plea to one count of manslaughter, amended from murder, and tampering with physical evidence for a shooting that occurred at Friend’s Hookah Cafe, according to the office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

On July 21, 2021, Hinkle went to the business armed with a handgun. The victim, Derrick Robinson Jr., worked at the location at the time as the business’ manager.

Hinkle returned to the business on Aug. 1, 2021, while Robinson was working, according to documents. Officials state Hinkle got out of his truck, spoke with Robinson, then pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.

Court documents state Hinkle got back into his truck and fled the scene. Robinson fired back at Hinkle’s truck, hitting his window and his fuel tank.

Robinson was taken to the hospital and later died, according to police.

Hinkle took the truck to be repaired in an attempt to hide his involvement in the shooting, according to court documents.

On Monday, Hinkle was sentenced to 10 years for his manslaughter charge and five years for tampering with physical evidence. The commonwealth’s attorney said all charges will run consecutively for a total of 15 years in prison.

