Man seriously injured in Old Louisville shooting

Around 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 200 block of East Kentucky Street on reports of a shooting.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 200 block of East Kentucky Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot at the location. Police said he was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Ruoff confirmed there are no suspects in custody. LMPD continues its investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

