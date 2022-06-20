Contact Troubleshooters
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering

Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say an early morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded.

Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting on a footpath along the FDR Drive and found five people shot. Police say four others arrived at hospitals for treatment.

Police said a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. They didn’t immediately have details about the gathering or what may have led to the shooting.

Information about possible suspects wasn’t immediately released, but Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell says, “The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

