Red Robin says employee fired after reports of edibles in to-go orders

A North Carolina Red Robin says employee fired after reports were made of edibles found in customer’s to-go orders. (SOURCE: WSOC)
By Anthony Kustura
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) – A hamburger franchise in North Carolina has fired an employee after he was accused of putting possible drug-laced treats in to-go bags.

Several customers have reported finding what appear to be marijuana edibles in their orders at a Red Robin in Charlotte.

One of the customers, who didn’t want to give out personal information, said she and her daughter got an unwelcome surprise in their to-go bag when they ordered from the restaurant.

“I said, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you ordered a dessert or something,’ and she said ‘I didn’t,’” the woman said.

She said they got an item resembling a rice krispy treat, along with a card promoting “Kellz Sweet Treets: The Incredible Edibles.”

“It was a shock to realize the person was that bold, to give their card, put their face out there,” the customer said.

The treat is similar to what other customers said they received from the same location on the same day. Another viewer sent in a photo, saying she got a gummy candy with the same business card.

The Twitter account listed on the business card was taken down after an earlier report on the edibles, but a video on the account showed what’s described as infused Sour Patch Kids.

Regular customers say they find it all to be concerning.

“I’m just concerned for children that may get it, especially,” one regular customer said.

She believes the man pictured on the card is the same man who brought her order to her car.

It’s not clear whether any of the treats actually contain drugs.

In the meantime, the woman is warning everyone to be vigilant about their food.

“Check that there’s nothing additional that you didn’t order, for sure,” she said.

After the incident, the Mecklenburg County Health Department visited the restaurant for an inspection.

During their walkthrough, the health inspectors said they did not find any items from an unapproved source.

Copyright 2022 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

