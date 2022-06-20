Southern Indiana man arrested on multiple child molestation charges

AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man was arrested by Indiana State Police on Monday for multiple counts of child molestation and other felony charges.

Tyson Myers, 49, was charged with four counts of child molestation with a child under 14 (level 1 felony), three counts of child molestation with a child under 14 (level 4 felony), and one count of distributing matter harmful to minors, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP began its investigation on June 13 after a mother told police her child had been a victim of child molestation. The child’s age was listed as under 14 years old, police confirmed.

The investigation continued with the assistance of the Indiana Department of Child Services, where it was revealed the allegations occurred starting January 2022 and continued through June.

According to the release, detectives also learned Myers had left where he worked after hearing the mother contacted police and fled the area.

An ISP detective obtained a search warrant for Myers, who was found at a rural Jackson County residence on Monday.

Police said Myers was taken into custody without incident and has been booked in the Scott County Jail.

