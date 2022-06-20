Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/20

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Heat starts building back over the area today and will expand in area and intensity over the next 24 hours.

A cold front will try to squash the heat from the north Wednesday. That could lead to rain as well...which we need. We don’t want the intense lightning/wind threat they can carry but we’ll see how that goes once we get closer.

The front will wash off the map after Wednesday so the heat will build right back in for the rest of the week.

